Advocacy – Palestine Forum of New Zealand Condemns Government’s Refusal to Recognize Palestinian Statehood

Source: Palestine Forum of New Zealand

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand strongly condemns Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ announcement at the UN General Assembly that New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian statehood “at this time.”

This decision represents a moral failure at a critical moment when Palestinians face genocide in Gaza; New Zealand chooses diplomatic comfort over justice.

Recognition is a Right, Not a Reward

By refusing to act, New Zealand undermines its own claim to an independent foreign policy rooted in justice and international law. Instead, it sends a message that Palestinian rights remain negotiable, while Israeli violations continue with impunity.

Palestine Forum of New Zealand

