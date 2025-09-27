One person dies after serious incident, Matatā

Source: New Zealand Police

One person has died, and another has been injured, after a serious incident in Matatā this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Flax and Matatā Roads about 3.50pm, after a report of two people having been injured by a third person while in a vehicle.

The vehicle has then left the road and crashed.

Emergency services have carried out CPR on one of the victims, however sadly they have died at the scene.

The second victim was transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

The alleged offender was arrested at the scene.

A scene examination is now underway, and the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Diversions are in place, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

