Cath lab upgrade complete at Christchurch Hospital

Source: New Zealand Government

The upgrade of Christchurch Hospital’s cardiac catheterisation (cath) laboratory is now complete and open to patients, marking a major milestone in the delivery of world-class cardiac care for the South Island, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“This project has delivered three state-of-the-art labs – one upgraded with new equipment in 2021, a second upgraded earlier this year, and now the completion of a brand-new third lab,” Mr Brown says.

“Christchurch Hospital provides the South Island’s only electrophysiology and complex structural heart intervention services, which patients from across the South Island rely on.

“This upgrade ensures that life-saving interventions, such as acute stenting for heart attacks and advanced electrophysiology treatments, can continue well into the future with the latest technology.”

Mr Brown says the expansion has also added important resilience to the service.

“With a third lab in place, the hospital can maintain capacity even if one lab needs to be closed for maintenance. At the same time, the expansion has boosted insourcing capacity, with an extra 3 sessions over 1.5 days now being delivered each week. These additional sessions are already helping to reduce waitlists and provide patients with faster access to treatment.”

The new facilities also deliver significant clinical improvements.

“Advanced imaging and diagnostic technology provide greater precision for complex procedures, while reduced radiation exposure improves safety for both patients and staff. Streamlined systems mean procedures can be carried out more efficiently, enabling more people to be treated in less time.”

South Island Minister James Meager says the upgrade is a major step forward for people across the region.

“This is fantastic news for South Islanders. Patients and their families can have confidence that the specialist care they rely on is being delivered with the latest technology, greater capacity, and improved resilience.

“People from Nelson to Invercargill will benefit from faster access, better outcomes, and the confidence that the South Island has the facilities it needs to deliver cutting-edge cardiac care.”

Mr Brown says that together, these upgrades establish Christchurch Hospital as a true centre of excellence in cardiac intervention for the South Island.

“We’re focused on making sure all New Zealanders, including those in the South Island, can access timely, quality healthcare when they need it. The completion of this project safeguards the heart health of thousands of New Zealanders and will ensure patients have access to the very best in modern cardiac care, closer to home.”

