New Zealand’s space sector on show in Sydney

Source: New Zealand Government

New Zealand’s rapidly growing space and advanced aviation sectors will be on show at the 76th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Sydney next week, Space Minister Judith Collins says.

“The world’s space community will descend on Sydney, and the New Zealand Space Agency will be in the thick of it, promoting New Zealand’s innovation in space research and development, manufacturing, launch services and satellite technologies,” Ms Collins says.

“Some of New Zealand’s most exciting space companies will be joining me at the IAC as part of the New Zealand delegation.

“In 2024, our space sector supported 17,000 jobs, with total estimated revenue of $2.68 billion – a 53 percent increase across five years.

“The space sector offers huge potential to grow our economy and improve the lives of New Zealanders, and we have set an ambitious target of doubling the size of both sectors by 2030.”

While in Sydney Ms Collins will speak at the International Astronautical Federation’s Ministers and Members of Parliament meeting in the New South Wales Parliament and at an Australasian Space Innovation Institute event.

She will also undertake a variety of defence engagements in Sydney, including visiting Defence personnel at the Royal Australian Navy’s Fleet Base East.

“The IAC in Sydney will be closely followed by New Zealand’s largest aerospace conference, the New Zealand Aerospace Summit 2025, being held in Christchurch on 8 October.

“Having two major industry events hosted right here in Australasia underscores just how pivotal this region has become in shaping the future of space.

“Those attending the New Zealand Aerospace Summit will see why New Zealand is an ideal location for innovation in space and advanced aviation. I’m confident they’ll come away impressed by the talent, ambition, and momentum driving these sectors,” Ms Collins says.

Ms Collins is in Sydney from 27 September to October 2.

