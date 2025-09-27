Have you seen Marley?

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate 17-year-old Marley.

Marley was last seen in Opawa about 3pm on Friday 26 September. The vehicle he was driving was located in the Sumner area, but he could be anywhere in the city.

He is thought to be wearing black track pants and a dark-coloured hooded jersey.

If you see Marley please call Police via 111, quoting the reference number 250927/3331. Information after the fact can be made via 105, using the same reference number.

