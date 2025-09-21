Quickest citizenship processing in five years

Source: New Zealand Government

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden says a sustained focus on delivering efficient government services has produced the shortest citizenship wait times in five years.

“I’m focused on fixing what matters. That means delivering tangible benefits to those spending their money on government services by improving efficiency,” says Ms van Velden.

In October 2023, people were waiting an average of 180 days to get a decision on their citizenship by grant application. Now, the average wait time is 69 days.

“This data shows wait times for outcomes on citizenship applications have more than halved since Labour were last in Government.

“I asked the Department of Internal Affairs to work on the oldest applications first to clear the backlog, and they smashed it.

“Those applying for citizenship by grant have already spent a minimum of five years in New Zealand, contributing to our economy, businesses, and culture. We want them to feel that this contribution is valued and recognised.”

There are currently just over 11,000 people waiting for an outcome of their application. Well down from a high point of 37,690 in April 2022. This represents a 70 per cent decrease in the number of people waiting for an outcome and speaks to the Department’s improved ability to process applications quickly.

“These aren’t just statistics. People applying for citizenship have taken a risk to uproot their lives and build a new home in New Zealand. I know that after going through that process, it means a lot to be at the point of applying for citizenship. I am pleased new Kiwis don’t have to wait as long for a decision.

“Great work the staff in the Citizenship Office, and massive congratulations to all the new Kiwis,” says Ms van Velden.

