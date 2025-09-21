Man arrested in relation to laser use, Stokes Valley

Source: New Zealand Police

A man is before the courts after the use of a laser in a dangerous manner, directed at two commercial aircrafts in Wellington on Saturday evening.

At around 6.45pm, Police received a report from Air Traffic Control that a plane preparing to land at Wellington Airport was targeted by a laser.

Within five minutes, a second plane reported a laser being pointed in its direction.

The information provided to Police suggested the laser came from Stokes Valley.

An officer already in Stokes Valley on unrelated matters was able to respond, and within 10 minutes the man was located with a laser and taken into custody.

Police are issuing a stern reminder to the public that the lasering of any aircraft is incredibly dangerous and Police will continue to work to ensure anybody who is careless enough to shine a laser at an aircraft will be held accountable.

A 35-year-old man is set to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on Monday 22 September, charged with endangering transport.

