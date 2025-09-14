Reminder: Prep and check before heading outdoors

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are reminding anyone heading into the great outdoors this spring to be prepared, after a group of young adults was rescued in Middlemarch last night.

The group of five set out on a tramp to a hut late yesterday afternoon, despite extremely poor weather in the area.

They soon got into difficulty due to the conditions and became lost. Fortunately, they were able to get cellphone reception about 7.30pm to call for help.

Police Search and Rescue and local farmers were able to reach the group and walk them out.

“The group was not prepared for the conditions, which included snow, rain and gale force winds,” says Senior Sergeant Blair Dalton.

“They did not have adequate clothing or supplies, and they were not experienced trampers.

“They are extremely fortunate that they were able to call for help in an area with notoriously patchy cellphone coverage.

“If they hadn’t been able to call for help, we may have been dealing with a tragic situation today.”

Senior Sergeant Dalton says this is a timely reminder to be prepared if you are heading outdoors.

“Spring weather is often unpredictable, and can still be cold and inhospitable.

“Any time you head out on a tramp, no matter what time of year, you need to take basic steps to ensure your safety.

“These include taking adequate clothing, food and shelter, and ensuring you have two forms of communication on you – preferably one of them being a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB).

“Plan your trip and make sure you tell someone where you are going.

“And most importantly, check the weather before you leave, and if it’s not looking good – don’t risk it. Poor conditions can cost you your life.

“We want everyone heading out to be prepared and come home safely.”

