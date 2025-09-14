Coastline Wealth Management’s Garrett Taylor Named a Top New York Best-in-State Wealth Advisor

Source: Media Outreach

LONG ISLAND, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 September 2025 – Garrett Taylor, CRPC®, Founder and Managing Partner of Coastline Wealth Management, has earned a place on Forbes’ 2025 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list, ranking #40 in New York. He was named one of Long Island Business News’ Most Influential Long Islanders in Banking and Finance.

These two recognitions reflect Garrett’s consistent track record of helping clients and advisors grow with purpose. The Long Island Business News feature, published on April 18, outlines Garrett’s leadership and the positive impact he’s had across the financial space.

Garrett started Coastline Wealth Management in 2012. Since then, the firm has grown to manage over $4.2 billion in assets and now supports more than 7,000 client accounts. This growth has come from steady momentum and several business acquisitions. Today, Coastline works with advisors to help them shift their practices with care and confidence.

Garrett has received several honors in the past, including recognition on Forbes’ Next-Gen Advisor lists and InvestmentNews’ 40 Under 40. He’s also been featured in earlier Long Island Business News awards for leadership. Beyond his work, he supports Make-A-Wish of Suffolk County and co-founded the Long Island chapter of the Entrepreneur Organization (EO).

