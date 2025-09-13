Firearm, drugs found in vehicle stop, Queenstown

Source: New Zealand Police

A 30-year-old man faces a range of charges after Police seized a modified firearm, cocaine, and shotgun shells from a vehicle in Queenstown.

About 4:30am yesterday, Police stopped a suspicious vehicle on Suburb Street.

During the search, Police uncovered a sawn-off shotgun, eight shotgun cartridges, rifle ammunition and a substantial amount of cocaine. A large quantity of small plastic bags and a set of electronic scales was also seized.

“Illegal firearms have no place in our community,” says Otago Lakes Central Area Commander Inspector Paula Enoka.

“Taking weapons and drugs off Queenstown streets makes everyone in our town safer.

“Our message is clear – drug dealing, and the harm that comes with it, isn’t welcome here.”

The arrested man is due to appear in Queenstown District Court on 20 October.

He is charged with unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm in a public place.

“Police will continue to focus on disrupting the supply of drugs and hold to account those who are financially gaining through this harm,” says Inspector Enoka.

If you have concerns about illegal drug use in your community, please call 111 if there is an immediate risk to safety, or make a report via 105.

You can also anonymously report information to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police work alongside partner agencies to help people affected by addiction get the help they need.

People are able to get support by calling free and confidential services, such as:

• Alcohol and Drug Helpline: 0800 787 797

• Narcotics Anonymous: NZ 0800 628 632

• 1737 – free text/phone to speak with a trained councillor

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

