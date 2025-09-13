Auckland CBD protest: Update 4

Source: New Zealand Police

Protesters have arrived at Victoria Park as part of the protest activity taking place in central Auckland today.

Police estimate 20,000 people participated in protest activity today.

A number of protesters have started dispersing from Victoria Park, and Police will continue to monitor those who remain gathered in the park.

Roads are now reopening across the route.

There are no issues to report.

Police acknowledge the public for understanding with disruptions this morning.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI