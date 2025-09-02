Agenda for September 2025 Cancer Treatments Advisory Committee (CTAC) meeting

Source: PHARMAC

Information on what the Cancer Treatments Advisory Committee (CTAC) will be considering at its half-day meeting in September 2025.

Matters arising

Atezolizumab for the treatment of lung cancer

The Committee will discuss correspondence from a supplier related to its recommendations on the application for atezolizumab for the adjuvant treatment of PD-L1 positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). (external link)

Application for Atezolizumab (Tecentriq)(external link)

Applications

Pembrolizumab and nivolumab for cancer of the oesophagus or stomach

The Committee will discuss applications for the PD-L1 inhibitors pembrolizumab and nivolumab. These treatments are currently funded for some other types of cancers. CTAC will discuss the use of these treatments in oesophagus, gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer.

Application for Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA(external link)

Application for Nivolumab (with chemotherapy) (Opdivo®)(external link)

Nivolumab for the treatment melanoma following surgery

The Committee will discuss an application for adjuvant treatment of resected melanoma (Stage IIIB to IV). A similar treatment (pembrolizumab) is currently funded for this use. CTAC will discuss the relative benefit and risks of nivolumab compared to pembrolizumab.

Application for Nivolumab (OPDIVO)(external link)

Nivolumab with ipilimumab for treatment of stage III melanoma before surgery

The Committee will discuss an application for nivolumab with ipilimumab for neoadjuvant treatment of resectable stage III melanoma.

Application for Nivolumab with ipilimumab(external link)

Advisory meeting agenda setting

The scheduling and agenda setting process for advisory meetings considers multiple factors. We aim to balance the relative priorities of clinical advice needed across indications, the factors for consideration for each application (for example unmet health need), the time since applications were received and the internal and advisor resource available to support each meeting.

