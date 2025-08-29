Two arrested following West Coast search warrants

Source: New Zealand Police

Two men have been arrested after West Coast Police found three firearms, a cannabis grow room, drug paraphernalia and stolen property.

As part of a pre-planned operation, two warrants were executed in the Hokitika area about 7:30am on Wednesday (27 August).

Police located three firearms, a cannabis grow room, dried cannabis, utensils for cannabis and methamphetamine, and stolen property.

“Taking more guns off the streets is a win for our whole community,” says Senior Sergeant Brent Cook, West Coast Response Manager.

“Unfortunately, where we find drug operations, we often find guns, which are both damaging to the West Coast public.

“Police will continue to shut down grow operations wherever we find them.

“These arrests continue on from good Police work earlier in the week, where officers seized over 100 cannabis plants, a firearm and ammunition in Cobden.

“It’s also been great to get stolen property back to its owner.”

A 61-year-old man is due to appear on charges of cultivating and procuring/ possessing cannabis, burglary, possession of methamphetamine utensils, receiving stolen property, and possession of restricted weapon.

A 33-year-old man is due to appear on charges of burglary, receiving stolen property, procuring cannabis, and possession of a cannabis utensil.

Both are due to appear in Greymouth District Court on 3 September.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI