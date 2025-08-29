Departing Reserve Bank Chair thanked

Source: New Zealand Government

Finance Minister Nicola Willis has thanked departing Reserve Bank Chair Neil Quigley for his contribution to the Bank after 15 years as a board member and nine as Chair.

Mr Quigley today tendered his resignation from the board and as Board Chair with immediate effect.

“Mr Quigley has decided that having overseen a number of key workstreams for the Bank, now is the appropriate time for him to hand over to a new Chair.

“Mr Quigley departs with a new funding agreement in place, a major review of capital settings out for consultation and the recruitment of a new Governor well-advanced.

“He leaves the Bank well-positioned for the future. I thank him for his service and wish him well for the future.

“Deputy Chair Rodger Finlay will exercise the functions of chair until an appointment is made.

“Mr Quigley’s departure creates a vacancy on the board which will be filled in due course.”

