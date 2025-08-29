Police release CCTV footage believed to show Marokopa man Tom Phillips

Source: New Zealand Police

Police investigating a retail burglary in rural Waikato are releasing CCTV footage of who they believe to be Marokopa father Tom Phillips and one of his children.

Police are making enquiries into a report of a break-in at a Piopio business about 2am on Wednesday 27 August. Detective Senior Sergeant Andy Saunders says Police are investigating any connection to Phillips, but the store is one he’s believed to have targeted, unsuccessfully, in November 2023.

In a bid to encourage the community to report sightings, Police have released footage showing two masked individuals, outside the retail premise shortly before it was burgled.

“We believe the pair in this footage are Tom and one of his children. They were in the area for 13 minutes, having travelled in and out on a quadbike. The pair can be seen loading items into containers on the quadbike before returning in the direction they had come from.

“We’re appealing for information from anyone who might have seen the quadbike travelling or parked between Piopio and Marokopa in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“In this latest burglary, the offenders have left with a number of general grocery items.”

Phillips already faces a range of charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“At the heart of this are three children who have been away from their home for four years. Their wellbeing is our main focus.”

