Competitive process for future Rangitahi/Molesworth operator

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 29 August 2025

Rangitahi/Molesworth is a nationally important drylands ecosystem with a rich heritage and deep cultural significance. It’s also New Zealand’s largest farm and has a long history of high-country farming.

DOC South Marlborough Operations Manager Stacey Wrenn says staff are currently defining the scope of the opportunity to be offered – which will involve farming but may include other opportunities like guiding or accommodation alongside it.

“This scoping work will safeguard the ecological, recreational and cultural values that make Rangitahi/Molesworth such a special place while ensuring a commercially viable offering.”

Planting pine trees on Rangitahi/Molesworth will not be part of the opportunity.

Iwi and the Molesworth Steering Committee will provide advice to inform development of the expression of interest and competitive allocation process.

The current farming lease, held by Pāmu Farms of New Zealand (Landcorp Farming), expires on 30 June 2026.

Stacey says DOC intends to have the next operator(s) confirmed well before then, to allow for a transition if required.

“We want to acknowledge the great work Pāmu have done as stewards of an iconic New Zealand landscape.”

Stacey says DOC remains committed to the wellbeing and protection of Rangitahi/Molesworth.

“The current lease with Pāmu is under the Land Act and was in place before DOC took over management of the reserve.”

“Any new commercial arrangements on Rangitahi/Molesworth will be under the Conservation Act. This will better recognise the reserve’s ecological, recreation and heritage values and may allow for better public access,” Stacey says.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

