Police appeal for information following vehicle break-ins in Gore

Gore Police investigating a series of vehicle break-ins in the community are appealing for information from the public.

Police have received at least five reports of vehicles that have allegedly been broken into and had items stolen from inside.

These break-ins occurred on Broughton Street overnight between Friday 22 August and Saturday 23 August.

Police are appealing for anyone on, or in the proximity of, Broughton Street who may have witnessed any suspicious activity to please get in touch.

We are also asking for residents with CCTV to please come forward so that we can review any footage that they may have from the night of Friday 22 August to Saturday 23 August.

If you have any information that may assist us in our enquiries, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250823/7690.

