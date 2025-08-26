Man charged following violent incident, Hobsonville

Source: New Zealand Police

A man will appear in court today following a serious assault and robbery outside a supermarket in Hobsonville last week.

Police had been making enquiries into the incident out the front of Woolworths Hobsonville, which occurred on Wednesday 20 August.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Bunting, Waitematā West Area Investigations Manager, says Police received a report of a person stealing a bag and assaulting two elderly people before fleeing.

“One victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital, and a second person suffered minor injuries.

“Following an appeal to the public yesterday, a 23-year-old man handed himself in to the Henderson Police Station and has subsequently been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and robbery.”

The man will appear in Waitākere District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bunting says the elderly couple were visiting New Zealand on holiday when the assault happened.

“It was an understandably terrifying ordeal for them and we are continuing to support them until they return home.

“Like our community, we are appalled when violent offending takes place, and we will continue to hold those responsible to account.”

Holly McKay/NZ Police

