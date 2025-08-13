Stunning bridge reconnects St James Cycle Trail

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 13 August 2025

The 68-metre cycle bridge replaces the old McArthur Bridge, which was removed after it was severely damaged by rockfall in 2021.

While the 64-kilometre Great Ride cycle trail has remained open, it hasn’t been able to be ridden as a full loop without the bridge, as it spans a gorge and the river is unsafe to cross.

Department of Conservation North Canterbury Operations Manager Leeann Ellis says having the new bridge open for summer will increase tourism and visitor opportunities.

“We know the Hanmer Springs community and keen riders across New Zealand have been looking forward to the new bridge to reconnect the Great Ride.

“Cyclists, trampers and hunters now have safe, all-weather access across the upper Waiau Uwha to make full use of the St James Conservation Area and beyond.

“It’s taken longer than we’d hoped but the new bridge has been built to be more robust and resilient to climatic changes.”

St James Trails Trust Manager Mark Inglis says the new bridge completes the trail once again and will bring a welcomed boost to local economy.

“It’s fantastic to have the trail stitched back together with this stunning bridge.

“We’re expecting thousands of riders to come and ride the completed trail. It’s been assessed cyclists spend on average $500 per trip – so they will bring a real boost to the local economy.”

Mark Inglis says the new bridge is a big improvement on the old one and spectacular. “It spans right across the gorge, 17 metres above the river, and is completely ridable.

“The team from Abseil Access have done an amazing job building the bridge, working in difficult conditions through snow and frosts over the past couple of months.”

The DOC-designed swing bridge is located 60 metres downstream of the old bridge to avoid future rockfall hazards.

New Zealand Cycle Trails general manager Janet Purdey says the new bridge will give the region and its cycle tourism operators/businesses a welcome lift.

Nationally, the Great Rides attract more than one million visitors to the regions, which equates to $1b worth of expenditure each year. And with cycle tourism on the rise in New Zealand, the goal is to increase that visitor expenditure to $2b in the next 10 years, says Janet Purdey.

“In the Canterbury region alone, the good news is the opening of the bridge will attract more riders, more visitors and increased spending in the region.”

Improvements to the cycle trail are planned, with funding applications submitted to the Ngā Haerenga New Zealand Cycle Trails’ Fund for support to move some of the challenging sections of trail away from the 4WD track. There are also plans to upgrade the trail on the western side of the river now access has been restored.

The St James Cycle Trail offers challenging riding through stunning scenery of mountain peaks, high country lakes, alpine meadows and beech forest. It’s best suited for fit, experienced mountain bikers, who can complete the trail in one long (6–9 hour) day or a two-day trip, stopping overnight in campsites or one of three huts.

The 14-kilometre Homestead Run loop offers a shorter ride for families and those with less experience and time.

Background information

The St James Cycle Trail is one of 23 designated Ngā Haerenga Great Rides of New Zealand, chosen because they showcase some of New Zealand’s most outstanding landscapes and places. It was established in 2009.

Throughout the country there are more than 1600 businesses that service the Great Rides and, on average, figures show visitors spend $900 each.

Ngā Haerenga New Zealand Cycle Trails is the over-arching body that looks after the family of 23 Great Rides spread from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South Island.

The St James Cycle Trail Trust manages the cycle trail in partnership with DOC, which is responsible for infrastructure such as bridges. DOC, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and the trust jointly fund maintenance of the Great Ride.

Before the bridge was damaged, about 1400 people rode the full trail annually, and about 2700 people rode part of the track. About 5000 riders and walkers use the Homestead Run each year.

The first McArthur Bridge was built in the 1870s and named after three McArthur brothers who ran the St James Station until the early 1900s. There have been three other bridges at this site since then including the DOC suspension bridge removed in 2021.

