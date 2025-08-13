Health and Employment – Health New Zealand undermining doctors’ rights in bargaining – Medical Specialists

Source: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists



Health New Zealand is actively preventing ASMS members from meeting to discuss Health NZ’s pay offer.

“Health New Zealand has made no effort to support senior doctors and dentists to attend union meetings, in direct contravention of our collective employment agreement,” ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton says.

“It is totally unacceptable. We are required to give 14 days’ notice of these meetings so HNZ can work with us to cover patient care during the paid union meetings (stop works).

“HNZ wrote to us the day before meetings started asserting that hospitals would run as usual during the meetings.

“Given how much senior doctors and dentists already contribute to keep our public hospitals afloat, this feels contemptuous.

“Once again, they have walked away from their obligations as an employer and are making life more difficult for senior doctors and dentists.

“That’s unprofessional from Health New Zealand and raises questions about their managerial competence. But it leaves no doubt they really don’t care about supporting the employment conditions of their doctors and dentists.”