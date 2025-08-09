Minister launches mental health campaign

Source: New Zealand Government

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey today announced a national promotion campaign focused on getting Kiwis to Top Up with everyday actions that promote better mental health.

“The Top Up campaign uses the evidence-based 5 Ways to Wellbeing because we know it makes a difference in the lives of many New Zealanders. We want more Kiwis, and communities to take a proactive role in behaviour change that maintains and tops up their mental wellbeing,” Mr Doocey says.

“This is about common-sense tools and proven techniques that anyone can use. Whether you’re on the farm, in the office, at school or at home with the kids, better mental health is something we all have a stake in. Applying the Five Ways to Wellbeing has been shown to aid recovery from tough times and the management of long-term mental health issues.

“Just like we look after our physical health, we need to be proactive in looking after our mental health. This campaign is about helping New Zealanders make these preventative actions part of their everyday life and continuing efforts to reduce the stigma around mental health issues.

“We are not just focused on ensuring the right support is in place to treat mental health and addiction issues, we are also focused strongly on preventing Kiwis from getting to that point.

“However, when someone does reach out for help, whether it’s you, your child, a friend or a family member, this Government is committed to ensuring support is there.

“We’re turning the corner on reducing wait times and increasing the mental health workforce. Recent data shows the frontline Health NZ mental health workforce has grown around 10% since we came into Government, and over 80% of people are being seen within three weeks for specialist services.”

The campaign was developed by VML in partnership with the Mental Health Foundation. It aligns with the Government’s Mental Health Targets, specifically by strengthening prevention and early intervention efforts.

• The Top Up website which includes the promotion campaign video can be found here.

• The campaign will aim to reach up to 2.6 million New Zealanders each year through a range of multimedia channels such as TV, radio, social media and other online platforms.

• This will be complemented by a community grants scheme run by the Mental Health Foundation, with the first round open in October. It will offer $250,000 annually for two years to fund grassroots community wellbeing initiatives, particularly in hard-to-reach communities.



