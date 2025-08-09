Fatal crash, SH 23, Whatawhata

Source: New Zealand Police

Police can confirm one person has died in the crash on State Highway 23 near Whatawhata this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene after a car crashed into a tree near Ferguson Road around 9.10 am.

Two other people have serious injuries, and one person has a minor injury.

The Serious Crash Unit were notified of the crash and are investigating.

Te Pahu Road and Ferguson Road was closed for a period of time while emergency services were at the scene but has now opened.

