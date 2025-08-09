Implementing Key Information for Students – guide

Source: Tertiary Education Commission
Last updated 10 January 2020
Last updated 10 January 2020
Share
This page is a one-stop shop of guides, hand-outs, documents and up-to-date frequently asked questions (FAQs) for both publishing options of the Key Information for Students (KIS).
This page is a one-stop shop of guides, hand-outs, documents and up-to-date frequently asked questions (FAQs) for both publishing options of the Key Information for Students (KIS).
Guides and hand-outs
You will find all the information you need to guide you through the process of publishing the KIS on your website in the documents below.
If you have questions, please see the frequently asked questions or contact us.
KIS overview
Preparing your data
Implementing your design
For the ‘full KIS’ option:
For the ‘KIS button’ option:
Frequently Asked Questions
During the process of publishing the KIS to your website you will have a lot of questions. Below you will find answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs) split by key topic areas.
Contact us
If you’d like to find out more or ask a question, please contact us by: