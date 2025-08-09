Source: Tertiary Education Commission

Last updated 31 October 2024

The Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) administers the first-year Fees Free Tertiary Education and Training (Fees Free) policy.

The Government has announced that Fees Free for the first year of study and training will finish at the end of 2024 and be replaced with a final-year Fees Free scheme starting from January 2025.

Find out more about the final-year Fees Free scheme including eligibility criteria, entitlement and implementation:

Final-year Fees Free

First-year Fees Free will continue to operate until 31 December 2025 under transition settings. Find out more about the end of the first-year Fees Free scheme:

End of first-year Fees Free policy

Information about first-year Fees Free

End of first-year Fees Free policy – the settings for the end of the first-year scheme and the transition rules for learners with remaining first-year entitlement

Payments and reporting – how we make payments and how you report to us

Eligibility criteria and what Fees Free covers – the Fees Free eligibility criteria, how to check learners’ eligibility, and what fees the policy covers

Fees Free interactions with other funds – how Fees Free interacts with the Targeted Training and Apprenticeship Fund (TTAF), Māori and Pasifika Trades Training (MPTT) and Youth Guarantee (YG), as well as student loans, student allowance and scholarships

Statutory declarations – what to tell learners about finding out their eligibility

Communications pack for TEOs – material for tertiary education organisations

Carrying over Fees Free entitlement – how learners can use their Fees Free entitlement across years

Guidance – FAQs, information guides and other resources to help you understand Fees Free

Who to contact

If you have any questions, please contact your Relationship Manager or Advisor, or the Customer Contact Team on 0800 601 301 or customerservice@tec.govt.nz.

For information on Fees Free for learners, see FeesFree.govt.nz. Learners can also call 0800 601 301 or email customerservice@tec.govt.nz.

