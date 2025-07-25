Ratepayers win in collaboration over Local Water

Source: New Zealand Government

Hamilton City and Waikato District Councils have delivered the first multi council water services delivery plan, an achievement that will be welcomed by all ratepayers, says Local Government Minister Simon Watts.

“We have been very clear that local government needs to focus on core business and I am delighted that these two councils are the first to embrace the benefits to ratepayers of collaboration under Local Water Done Well.

“Not only does this mean safe and reliable drinking and wastewater, it means cost increases necessary to fund vital infrastructure are more affordable for ratepayers.

“This collaboration means 280,000 New Zealanders served by the combined local organisation will be assured of the ongoing financial sustainability of their water services at affordable cost.

“Investing in infrastructure is critical for our communities’ success and critical for growth. This plan significantly boosts investment in Hamilton and Waikato District’s water services infrastructure over the next decade, supporting new housing, businesses and improved service quality.

“The cost of delivering water services has been a driver of higher rates across the country. By getting water services on a stable footing and making critical investment now, councils keep rate increases down.”

This increased investment is supported by better access to finance from the Local Government Funding Agency.

“Mayors Paula Southgate of Hamilton and Jacqui Church of Waikato District have done a great job in getting this result and I congratulate them on working in the best interests of their respective ratepayers to establish this new joint water services organization,” Mr Watts says.

“I am also pleased that both councils are willing to consider forming a larger regional model with other Waikato councils over time.

“I look forward to other councils following the example of Waikato and Hamilton in delivering excellent locally-directed services that benefit their communities.”

MIL OSI