Rangatahi to lead negotiations in international climate meeting simulation – Save the Children

Kiwi young people will tomorrow come together to negotiate climate policy, find solutions and create a statement for climate action during Aotearoa Youth COP, New Zealand’s youth-led national simulation event of the UN’s international climate meeting.

Held at Auckland University, around 200 young people aged between 14 and 30 (more than half under 18) have registered to attend the simulation of the UN’s annual climate meeting, to be held later this year in Belém, Brazil.

The event – supported by Save the Children, Youth Climate Collective and Ngā Ara Whetū (Centre for Climate, Biodiversity and Society) – builds on last year’s first-ever COP simulation event, with interactive workshops, climate policy negotiations and debates on some of the most pressing issues facing youth today. The event will also include a panel discussion and talk from British High Commission’s Lead Climate Change Advisor Rick Zwaan.

Participants will take on roles representing different groups, from journalists to policy makers, indigenous communities to NGOs. Working in teams, they will create, debate and negotiate agreements, like real global leaders, with each session designed to build leadership, negotiation, systems thinking and collaboration skills in a supportive and action-focused environment.

At the end of the day, the insights and policies developed will be collated into an Aotearoa Youth Climate Statement , which will be delivered to the New Zealand Government and presented at COP30 in Brazil by a delegation of young leaders.

Save the Children Generation Hope youth ambassador Lily, 15, says she is most looking forward to seeing how rangatahi reflect on climate change and the impact they can have on it.

“Events like this give rangatahi like me a voice, an opportunity to discuss how we believe we can solve a collective problem without judgement or difficulty. I think, as rangatahi, we have the right to be at the forefront of discussions on climate change.

“We may not be the past, but we are the present and future, and the outcome of what we do now will impact us and future generations to come.”

Save the Children New Zealand CEO Heather Campbell says this week’s landmark ICJ advisory opinion, which acknowledges the impacts of climate change on children and young people, gives voice to the millions of children at the forefront of the climate crisis – and offers hope for greater climate action.

“The climate crisis is a children’s rights crisis. Children, particularly those affected by inequality and discrimination, bear the brunt of climate change impacts, despite being least responsible.

“It was Pacific youth leaders who began this fight for climate justice and took it to the highest court in the world, which shows the power of young people to implement their ideas for a better future. Children want and deserve to be heard. Their voices matter.”