Planning for end of greyhound racing proceeds

Source: New Zealand Government

Planning for the intended ending of greyhound racing in New Zealand is moving forward with animal welfare paramount while also managing the uncertainty for those in the industry, Racing Minister Winston Peters says.

“We welcome the interim report by the Ministerial Advisory Committee appointed to help plan the intended transition away from greyhound racing in New Zealand.

“This report sets out a way forward including plans for rehoming the greyhounds currently involved in the sport,” Mr Peters says.

In December the Minister announced the Government’s intention to end greyhound racing in New Zealand. An Advisory Committee was appointed to look at the process in detail and make recommendations for how the industry should be wound down.

The Committee has been working with representatives of the greyhound racing sector, rehoming agencies, animal welfare groups and government agencies to find practical solutions.

The report considers the planning that is underway for the rehoming of dogs, while always recognising this will continue after the intended end of racing on 31 July 2026. The committee says the current rehoming programme will require reorganization and expansion to achieve finding safe homes for the estimated 1500 dogs remaining when racing is due to end.

The Committee also acknowledges the concern of owners and trainers about the financial liability of feeding and caring for dogs once racing ceases. Support is being considered.

The Committee’s recommendations will be considered by Cabinet before any decisions are taken.

“We are fully aware of the impact that ending greyhound racing would have on those involved in the industry, and appreciate the feedback owners, trainers and other stakeholders have given the committee.

“That is why it is important that we consider everything carefully.

“The intention is to introduce legislation and members of the industry, and the wider public will get the chance to make submissions to the select committee as part of the process.”

The decision to end greyhound racing in New Zealand was made following ongoing concerns about animal welfare and three reviews into the industry which recommended significant change.

“The imperative to see this through continues with 15 racing greyhounds having to be euthanized so far this season and nearly a further 200 dogs suffering serious injuries keeping them out of racing for weeks and months,” Mr Peters says.

MIL OSI