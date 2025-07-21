Shanghai Healthcare M&A Fund Strategically Acquires Chengdu Kanghua Biological, Establishing a Fully Integrated Ecosystem

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 July 2025 – Chengdu Kanghua Biological Products Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 300841.SZ) announced that Shanghai Healthcare M&A Fund (“the M&A Fund”) intends to acquire the Company through a strategic agreement. Leveraging its substantial resource and financial strength, the M&A Fund plans to support Kanghua Biological’s established product portfolio, accelerate sales of its mature products, and develop industry synergies between Shanghai and Chengdu. The goal is to rapidly expand a diversified vaccine pipeline and build an integrated vaccine ecosystem that combines proven commercialized products with best-in-class R&D capabilities.

Shanghai Healthcare M&A Fund Strategically Acquires Chengdu Kanghua Biological

Dual-Driven Strategy: “Commercialization + Innovation” to Build a Leading Vaccine Ecosystem

The vaccine industry is an essential pillar of public health with high entry barriers, stringent oversight, and extended development cycles – all factors contributing to its significant growth potential. As a leading domestic vaccine producer, Kanghua Biological’s flagship product – human diploid cell rabies vaccine – stands as China’s first domestically developed premium vaccine with over a decade of safe application, established market presence and nationwide distribution. The Company also maintains a robust global innovation pipeline, having successfully licensed its recombinant hexavalent norovirus vaccine overseas. This strategic acquisition, focused on critical segments of the vaccine value chain, will strengthen its strategic positioning. The M&A Fund is committed to supporting Kanghua Biological in leveraging its core product line while harnessing the combined strengthens of Shanghai and Chengdu to accelerate the formation of a next-generation vaccine industry ecosystem.

Twin-City Collaboration: Combining “R&D + Manufacturing” to Create a New Industrial Framework

This acquisition marks a significant step to drive Shanghai and Chengdu biopharmaceutical cooperation. Post-transaction, Kanghua Biological will capitalize on Shanghai’s advanced R&D resources and access to top-tier scientific talent and global capital to enhances its industrial capabilities, manufacturing capacity, and market penetration. The M&A Fund will consolidate diverse industrial assets to promote Kanghua Biological’s integration with Shanghai’s R&D and clinical networks, creating an end-to-end collaborative system that spans from “clinical R&D to commercialization” and accelerates the development of a full industrial value chain.

Dual-Channel Empowerment: Driving Corporate Value through “M&A + Integration”

“This transaction goes beyond a typical corporate acquisition, it represents a transformative catalyst for industrial upgrading,” commented Li Chen, Co-President of the M&A Fund. “This exemplifies the complementary strengths created by resource-empowered consolidation. With deep biopharmaceutical, financial, R&D, and global network expertise, Shanghai Healthcare M&A Fund will create significant synergies with Kanghua Biological’s technologies, products, manufacturing, and domestic distribution to have an outsized impact on the sector.”

