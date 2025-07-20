Youth to mobilise for severe weather response

Source: New Zealand Government

An immediate one-off grant to mobilise and coordinate young people to assist in the response to the severe Nelson Tasman weather events has been provided to the Student Volunteer Army (SVA), Youth Minister James Meager has announced.

Mr Meager confirmed the $50,000 funding to support youth volunteers aged between 12 and 24, while speaking in Foxhill today.

“The Student Volunteer Army has a strong track record of rallying the troops at speed to respond to urgent need and has vast experience in crisis response and disaster recovery. I know the work its volunteers will undertake will be of enormous community benefit,” Mr Meager says.

“Young people are ready and willing to get involved and support communities badly affected by recent flooding events. This region has been hit hard twice in the past fortnight, and these volunteers will offer valuable assistance while taking part in a youth development opportunity.”

The SVA grant will finance region-wide activities over the next four-to-six weeks. These will be identified from a register of help being sought by individuals, families, and/or communities impacted by severe flooding.

“Involving students and young people in disaster response and recovery is always a good idea. They’re fit, energetic and like to help. It also provides them the opportunity to learn first-hand about the complex issues extreme weather present,” SVA Founder Sam Johnson says.

The organisation will incorporate the knowledge and expertise of local community leaders to coordinate, support, and lead volunteer opportunities that young people can safely and appropriately participate in.

“The youth volunteers that participate will be appropriately supervised and have access to mentoring and guidance to support their learning and development while doing this voluntary work. This represents a great opportunity to grow skills and resilience, while giving back to communities in need,” Mr Meager says.

“The Student Volunteer Army has already provided assistance to 50 properties so far, with many more in need of a helping hand. We welcome anyone who’d like to volunteer – particularly family groups and retirees,” Mr Johnson says.

“I want to thank those who have helped enormously with the region’s recovery efforts so far. I encourage all young people who have seen the devastation and want to help to reach out to the organisation.”

MIL OSI