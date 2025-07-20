Infrastructure projects to drive jobs and growth

Source: New Zealand Government

Billions of dollars worth of infrastructure projects getting underway in the next few months will drive economic activity and create thousands of jobs across the country, Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop say.

The Ministers today released an infrastructure update showing $6 billion of government-funded construction is due to start between now and Christmas.

“The projects getting underway include new roads, hospitals, schools, high-tech laboratories and other government buildings,” Nicola Willis says.

“That means spades in the ground, jobs throughout the country and a stronger economy.

“Improving the quality of New Zealand’s infrastructure is critical to growing the economy and helping Kiwis with the cost of living.

“Good roads, schools and hospitals help business to move goods and services to market quickly and efficiently, children to learn and doctors and nurses to get patients back on their feet.”

Chris Bishop says the projects getting underway will create thousands of employment opportunities for New Zealanders.

“Numbers vary according to the nature of projects, but data sourced from the Infrastructure Commission suggests each billion dollars of infrastructure investment per year equates to about 4500 jobs.

“In total, workers are expected to start construction on $3.9 billion worth of roading projects in the next few months. They include the Ōtaki to north of Levin expressway, the Melling interchange, the Waihoehoe Road upgrade, and the new Ōmanawa bridge on SH29. All will help to lift productivity by getting people and freight to their destinations quickly and safely.

“Health projects kicking off include upgrades to Auckland City Hospital, Middlemore Hospital, and the construction of a new acute mental health unit at Hutt Valley Hospital. Construction work on the new inpatients building at the new Dunedin Hospital has also just begun.

“Between now and the end of this year, school property projects valued at nearly $800 million will get underway across the country.

“Other Government infrastructure projects due to start before the end of this year include a massive new state-of-the-art biosecurity facility in Auckland for the Ministry of Primary Industries and the Papakura District Court interim courthouse.

“Importantly, this is just the start. The National Infrastructure Pipeline, managed by the Infrastructure Commission, now shows planned future projects totalling $207 billion across central government, local government and the private sector.”

Alongside the infrastructure update, Nicola Willis today released an update on the Government’s Infrastructure for Growth work programme. The update is the first refresh of the Going for Growth agenda launched in February to drive economic growth by backing business, improving infrastructure and skills, and removing barriers to innovation.

The update shows that since February the Government has delivered on 14 actions to build a stronger infrastructure pipeline and drive better value for money. They include:

streamlining land acquisition processes for major infrastructure projects

agreeing to fund more than $550 million of water, energy, Māori development and other projects through the Regional Infrastructure Fund; and

consulting on a draft National Infrastructure Plan due to become final by the end of the year that will give investors and businesses confidence and drive better value for money from public investment.

Hutt Valley Te Whare Ahuru Acute Mental Health Unit, Wellington

Kidz First and McIndoe Building Recladding, Middlemore Hospital, Auckland

Linear Accelerators Replacement, Auckland City Hospital, Auckland

Dunedin Hospital Sterile Services Unit, Dunedin

Plant Health & Environment Capability Laboratory, Auckland

Papakura District Court Interim Courthouse, Auckland

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade, Auckland

SH22 (Drury) Corridor Upgrade – interim works, Auckland

SH29 Tauriko – Omanawa Bridge – Bay of Plenty

SH1 Ōtaki to north of Levin, Horowhenua

SH2 Melling Interchange, Wellington

SH76 Brougham Street, Canterbury

Rolleston Access Improvements – Package 1, Canterbury

Parliamentary Library – south building and underground carpark seismic strengthening & rebuild, Wellington

School property projects across the country including roll growth classrooms, upgrades and redevelopments & learning support satellite classrooms, administration blocks and gymnasiums.

Note for editors

The projects beginning construction include:

This list excludes a small number of significant projects which will begin construction before the end of 2025, but cannot yet be named for a range of commercial reasons. The value of these projects is included in the $6 billion total. Announcements will be made about them in the coming weeks and months.

The Infrastructure for Growth update is here http://www.goingforgrowth.govt.nz/

