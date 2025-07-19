New weather radar for Nelson Tasman region

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is funding MetService to procure a new Nelson Tasman weather radar to improve severe weather monitoring and response in the region, Associate Transport Minister James Meager has announced.

“Following the recent devastating weather events in Nelson Tasman, our focus has been on supporting the region’s recovery whilst looking for opportunities to better prepare the community for future disasters,” Mr Meager says.

“I’m pleased to confirm the Crown’s existing MetService contract will be varied to immediately begin the procurement of a new radar for the region. This is something the community has asked for, and it’s my hope the investment will give locals peace of mind over their individual and property safety in future events.

“Weather radars play an incredibly important role in emergency management once an event starts. They allow forecasters to monitor the progression of a storm, refine short-term forecasts and warnings, and provide specific guidance to emergency managers about the distribution and intensity of rainfall.”

“Nelson Tasman has experienced several high-impact flooding events in recent years. Since 2011, there have been five states of emergency declared in the region,” Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell says.

“Providing Nelson Tasman with a new weather radar will give emergency managers greater ability to monitor rainfall and flooding risk during a severe weather event, reducing the risk of loss of life and property.”

A new radar has a capital cost of up to $5 million and ongoing operating costs of approximately $800,000 per annum. Immediate work will begin using existing MetService funding.

“In addition to the new weather radar, the Government has committed to strengthening the emergency management system to ensure it is fit for purpose to manage significant, widespread emergencies,” Mr Mitchell says.

“Investments in modern technology and trained personnel, along with clear governance structures and assurance, will ensure faster, more effective emergency management.”

