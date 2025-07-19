New cardiac cath lab will support cardiac care across the central North Island

Source: New Zealand Government

A new, state-of-the-art cardiac catheterisation lab is now operational at Tauranga Hospital, significantly improving access to diagnostic and treatment services across the region, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

The new lab replaces the hospital’s original suite, which had reached the end of its clinical life after delivering more than 1,200 procedures annually since opening in 2017.

“With two state-of-the-art cath labs now in operation at the hospital, this is a major step forward for patients in the Bay of Plenty and surrounding communities. It future-proofs Tauranga’s ability to deliver more cardiac care, closer to home.

“Currently, some patients needing complex, non-surgical heart procedures must travel to Waikato or Auckland to receive treatment. This upgrade means more of those procedures can now be performed in Tauranga, giving people faster access to world-class treatment, closer to where they live.

“The modern facility now offers advanced imaging and diagnostic technology, improving clinical accuracy, enhancing safety, and reducing radiation exposure for both patients and staff.”

The lab will continue to provide a wide range of interventional services, including angiography, stenting, pacemaker insertion, electrophysiology, and endovascular aneurysm repair.

Initially, it will operate five sessions per week, with planning underway to increase this to ten. Once implemented, this will bring the total across both cath labs from 15 to 20 sessions per week.

“This upgrade means Tauranga Hospital is now better equipped to offer a wider range of procedures locally and play a stronger role within the coordinated regional system. It will enable Tauranga to take on more patients from areas such as Taupō and Rotorua, reducing referrals to other hospitals and easing pressure on their services as future planning progresses.

“As a result, Tauranga will be able to manage a larger share of the region’s demand, improving timely access to treatment and delivering better outcomes for patients across the region.

“We’re focused on making sure all New Zealanders, including those in Tauranga and across the central North Island, can access timely, quality healthcare when they need it.

“Upgrades like this new cath lab are essential to achieving that goal, improving outcomes for patients and ensuring more people receive the care they need, closer to home,” Mr Brown says.

