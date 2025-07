Source: New Zealand Police

Motorists are advised to expect delays in Parnell this morning due to a building fire in Parnell Road.

Emergency Services responded to reports of a fire at about 6.45am.

Parnell Road, between Garfield Street and St Stephens Avenue, has been cordoned off in both directions.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.

