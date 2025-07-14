Police appeal for information following assault in Mosgiel

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Constable Hayden Latta:

Police are appealing for information from the public following an assault on the Mosgiel motorway off-ramp leading to the Quarry Road roundabout.

On Wednesday 25 June, Police received a report of a road rage assault at around 4pm.

One person received moderate injuries and was understandably shaken by the incident.

While our investigation into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing, Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened.

We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the motorway and Quarry Road off-ramp area at the time.

If you have information that may assist in our enquiries, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250625/4075.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

