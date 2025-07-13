War veteran’s grandson reunited with medals

Source: New Zealand Police

War medals stolen from the mailbox of a veteran’s grandson in Wellsford earlier this month have been found and returned to their rightful owner.

On 9 July, Patrick Conlon made a report to Police after a valuable parcel was allegedly stolen from his mailbox.

Mr Conlon was understandably very upset by the theft – the parcel contained World War I medals that had been awarded to his grandfather, Elmer James Conlon.

Police established that the parcel had been delivered on 1 July, but had then gone missing before Mr Conlon could collect it.

Police appealed to the public for any information that could help locate the medals, or for any locals to report if they’d seen any suspicious activity in the area on the date of the theft.

Thankfully, yesterday, Police were contacted by the Wellsford War memorial museum staff advising that the medals had been located in their returns bin.

Senior Sergeant Damian Lawn says it appears someone had dropped them off overnight.

“We’re pleased that whoever took these medals did the right thing and returned them – obviously they are hugely significant to Mr Conlon and we are glad to be able to reunite him with them.

“We have fingerprinted the medals before returning them and we are continuing with our enquiries.”

Anyone who has any further information about the theft or those involved is asked to get in touch through our 105 service, using reference number 250709/8286.

