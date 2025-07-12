Top of the South floods – ongoing travel disruptions can be expected

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

With weather damage affecting critical routes across the top of the South Island, road users are warned to expect ongoing state highway closures and travel disruptions.

Mark Owen, Regional Manager Lower North Island/Top of the South, says with the school holidays ending this weekend, people can’t expect travel to be simple or easy.

“The fact is some routes have suffered significant damage from flooding, slips, and treefalls and won’t reopen to the public today.”

“Our advice is, don’t queue at state highway closure points and avoid the inland route between Nelson and Murchison. If you’re travelling between the top of the South and Canterbury, use State Highway 1 and the east coast instead,” Mr Owen says.

Nelson/Tasman

SH6 Rocks Road

State Highway 6 Rocks Road is not expected to reopen this weekend, and Mr Owen says it may remain closed into early next week. This will affect traffic, and delays and congestion can be expected while the closure remains in place.

“There are multiple slip zones and a serious risk of debris falling onto the road. Until these risks are mitigated, Rocks Road will remain closed to traffic, cyclists, and pedestrians. Please, for your own safety, stay out of the closure zone.”

“We will have a soft closure at the intersection of Russell Street, so local businesses can continue operating. Rest assured, contractors will do their best to reopen the route, but it is going to take some time,” Mr Owen says.

SH6 Belgrove to Murchison

Mr Owen says this route is expected to remain closed today as well.

“Our priority here is to punch a route through for first responders and restore a connection to cut-off communities like Tapawera. After that, we will work as hard as we can to get it open to the public.”

“There have been slips, tree falls, and flood damage along this section of the highway, and they will take time to clear,” Mr Owen says.

SH60 Tākaka Hill

Mr Owen says contractors are working hard to restore this route and reopen a connection to Tākaka and Golden Bay.

“A lifeline route for first responders and emergency services is the priority, and the highway is not expected to open to the public today.”

“There are a number of slips on the route, and these need to be inspected and assessed before the road can be safely reopened to the public,” Mr Owen says.

Marlborough

There is better news in Marlborough with all of the region’s highways open.

“Contractors managed to reopen State Highway 63 from Renwick to Korere-Tophouse Road to residents and essential travel at around 12:30 pm. The diversion at Andersons Bridge, put in place after flood damage two weeks ago, has held up to the heavy rain well.”

“Elsewhere it’s been a case of surface flooding and minor slips. Drivers can expect to see warnings in place and, with more rain forecast, they must drive to the conditions,” Mr. Owen says.

Next steps

While the worst of the weather has passed, Mr Owen says its effect on State Highways will be ongoing.

“We are in response mode at the moment. Our focus is on reconnecting the network and restoring connections to cut-off communities.”

“However, once this passes, we will shift into recovery mode. This is where we plan and design what needs to be done to fix highways and infrastructure that have been badly damaged. This will take some time to finalise, and we don’t have the details yet. When we do, we will ensure affected communities are updated,” Mr Owen says.

