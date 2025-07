Proscenic Launches Major Prime Day 2025 Sale with Up to 40% Off Best-Selling Vacuums Starting at €89

Source: Media Outreach

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 July 2025 – Smart home innovator Proscenic is kicking off Prime Day 2025 with one of its biggest sales yet, offering up to 40% off its top-rated vacuums on Amazon from July 8–11 (CEST). With prices starting at just €89, customers can upgrade their summer cleaning routine with powerful, easy-to-use devices designed for every home.

In addition to the Amazon sale, Proscenic is running a SUMMER savings event on its official website from July 3–18, offering 20% off all devices with promo code SUMMER.

P11 Ultra vacuum cleaner: An Entry – Level Model Designed for Everyday Use

Now just €89 (reg. €129), the Proscenic P11 Ultra delivers 40KPa suction in a compact, lightweight body. Ideal for families who want strong daily cleaning at a great value, it handles dust, debris, and pet hair across floors, carpets, and furniture with ease.

P15 Vacuum Cleaner – Powerful Performance Meets Long Runtime

The Proscenic P15 (reg. €159 now €129.59) launched in June 2025, it offers an impressive suction at 50KPa and a 70-minute runtime. The updated leather-textured roller brush improves dust pickup and resists hair tangles, making it ideal for deep cleaning across home surfaces without overspending.

Q8 Robot Vacuum – Smart, Hands-Free Cleaning

The flagship Proscenic Q8 (reg. €174 now €147.9) features 360° LiDAR mapping, avoiding obstacles with precision. Its 6000Pa suction lifts dust, allergens, and pet hair, while the 2-in-1 vacuum and mop system ensures full-floor cleaning. It offers premium features at a fraction of the price.

Bonus Offer: Get 20% off at Proscenic’s official store

Proscenic’s official store is also running a sitewide summer promotion. Use the code SUMMER at checkout to enjoy 20% off (Full machine only). This exclusive offer is available from July 3 to July 17 (CEST).

Hashtag: #Proscenic

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.