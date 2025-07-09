Police locate offender after unit rammed

Source: New Zealand Police

An Auckland man faces a slew of charges after allegedly repeatedly ramming a Police vehicle in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police have been investigating since the incident occurred during a traffic stop in Mt Wellington at around 2.20am on 8 July.

Relieving Counties Manukau East Area Commander, Inspector Rakana Cook, says the stolen vehicle was seen running a red light near Carbine Road.

“One of our frontline units signalled this vehicle to stop, and after driving erratically it came to a stop,” he says.

“It’s at this point the four-wheel drive was allegedly used to repeatedly ram our patrol vehicle before fleeing the scene.”

Fortunately, no Police staff were injured.

A determined Police investigation was soon underway with positive lines of enquiry on the driver.

“Our enquiries led a team of Police to an address on Puhinui Road in Papatoetoe yesterday evening, locating the person of interest,” he says.

“The man attempted to flee on foot from our staff but he was all out of options.”

The 44-year-old man was arrested.

Inspector Cook says the man faces serious charges in the Manukau District Court today.

Those charges include two counts of assault with a blunt instrument, resisting Police, failing to stop, unlawfully taking a vehicle and reckless driving.

“We have no tolerance for such reckless and violent behaviour directed at our staff,” Inspector Cook says.

“I’d like to acknowledge our staff involved who were going about their duties in keeping our community safe.”

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

