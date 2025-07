Source: New Zealand Police

Harts Road is closed following a serious crash this evening.

Police were called to the Harts Road and Leeston and Lake Roads intersection at around 7.40pm after a report of a vehicle colliding with two pedestrians.

There are reports of serious injuries.

The road is closed while emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

