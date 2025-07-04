Have you seen Kahu?

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Brett Humphrey:

Police investigating a missing person’s report in Whanganui are seeking sightings of a vehicle of interest.

Kahukura Dilpreet Wati Woods Gill, known as Kahu, was last seen in the Matahiwi area on Friday 27 June 2025, and he is believed to have been using a white 2002 Mazda Atenza saloon, registration EQR994.

He remains missing, and active enquiries are ongoing to determine his last known movements.

As part of these, Police are seeking sightings of Mr Gill and this white car in the Whanganui/Rangitikei areas between Friday 27 June and Tuesday 1 July.

If you can help, please call 105 or go online to 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report,” quoting reference number 250702/3842.

