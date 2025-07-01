Trio of 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA Chefs Present a Six-Michelin-Star Culinary Extravaganza at Galaxy Macau

Source: Media Outreach

8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau presents an exclusive culinary extravaganza, as a trio of Michelin-starred chefs come together to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience on July 18 and 19.

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 July 2025 – Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort, stands as a premier culinary destination with its exquisite and diverse lineup of gastronomic offerings. This summer, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau presents an exclusive culinary extravaganza, as a trio of Michelin-starred chefs come together to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience on July 18 and 19.

Legendary Chef Umberto Bombana, owner of the three-Michelin-starred 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA in Hong Kong, is joining hands with Chef Marino D’Antonio of his one-Michelin-starred Macau restaurant and Chef Nicoló Rotella of his two-Michelin-starred Shanghai restaurant for the very first time. Boasting six Michelin stars between them, this trio of gastronomic mastery will orchestrate an exquisite feast that showcases the alluring culinary gem from the Southern Hemisphere – the Australian Black Truffle, alongside the finest produce from around the globe and the restaurant’s award-winning wine list – which has recently been crowned the Gold Star winner of both “Best Long List” and “Best Italian Wine List” in the Star Wine List of the Year Asia 2025, named a finalist of Best Long List in the Star Wine List of the Year International Final 2025, and also retained the “Best of Award of Excellence” by the Wine Spectator magazine.

The exquisite feast will showcase the alluring culinary gem from the Southern Hemisphere – Australian Black Truffle

This six-Michelin-star collaboration is available only for dinner on Friday, July 18, and for lunch and dinner on Saturday, July 19, priced at MOP1,280 per person for a four-course lunch, and MOP3,280 per person for an eight-course dinner. An optional wine pairing is also available for an additional MOP880 and MOP1,380 for lunch and dinner respectively.

Embrace the Harvest Season of the Australian Black Truffle

Celebrating the Australian Black Truffle season in full bloom, Chef Marino D’Antonio of 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau has crafted a selection of delicate dishes that highlight the unique aroma and incredible taste of this exceptional seasonal ingredient. Be sure to also savour the deep collection of fine wines expertly curated by the restaurant’s seasoned sommelier. A refreshed lunch menu with signature dishes of Chef-Owner, Umberto Bombana, as well as exquisite creations inspired by Executive Chef Marino D’Antonio’s upbringing in Bergamo, Northern Italy, is also available from Thursday to Saturday.

Chef Marino D’Antonio crafts a selection of delicate dishes that highlight the unique aroma and incredible taste of Australian Black Truffle.

Since its opening in 2015, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau has garnered numerous accolades, including a Michelin one-star rating for ten consecutive years and a Forbes Travel Guide five-star rating for four years running. The restaurant’s décor harmoniously blends modern and classic styles, creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere. Guests can indulge in not only exquisite cuisine but also the cultural essence of Italy, experiencing a dining environment that beautifully interprets contemporary artistic elegance. With outstanding service, diners are treated to a feast for both the eyes and the palate, as well as an experience of the essence and soul of Italian gastronomy.

The restaurant’s award-winning wine list has a deep collection of fine wines expertly curated by the restaurant’s seasoned sommelier.

For inquiries and reservations, please call +853 8886 2169 or email: bombana@galaxyentertainment.com

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.