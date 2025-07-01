Tower joins Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards to celebrate Aotearoa

Source: New Zealander of the Year Awards Office

New Zealand’s Local Heroes

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office is proud to welcome Tower as the new naming rights sponsor of the New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Award Te Pou Toko o te Tau within Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa.

Tower’s sponsorship signals a powerful alignment of values. With a 155-year legacy of serving Aotearoa, Tower is deeply embedded in communities across the motu. Its long-standing commitment to care, connection, and backing everyday New Zealanders makes it a natural fit for an Award that honours those who quietly uplift the places and people around them.

“Tower has been supporting New Zealanders for 155 years. As a proud Kiwi business, we are thrilled to take over the stewardship of the New Zealand Local Hero Award,” said Tower CEO Paul Johnston.

“In line with our purpose to inspire, shape and protect the future for the good of our customers and communities, we are excited to join the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards in honouring local heroes across Aotearoa. Our people can’t wait to connect with our communities on this important work. To all past and future local hero nominees and finalists, thank you for your contributions to Aotearoa.”

Miriama Kamo, Te Koruru Patron of the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa, said the partnership marks a meaningful step forward for one of the programme’s beloved Awards. “The Tower New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Award celebrates the quiet champions who uplift our people and places every day. It’s a treasured category in the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards and we’re so pleased to welcome Tower as the new kaitiaki of this Award – helping us continue to honour the everyday heroes shaping their corner of Aotearoa for the better.”

Nominations for the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa open on 24 July 2025 and can be made in one or more of the seven Awards by any member of the public over 15 years of age until Sunday 24 August 2025 at nzawards.org.nz.

For individuals:

• Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa

• Young New Zealander of the Year Te Mātātahi o te Tau

• Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te Mātapuputu o te Tau

• Tower New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Te Pou Toko o te Tau

• New Zealand Innovator of the Year Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau

• New Zealand Sustainability Leader of the Year Te Toa Taiao o te Tau

For duos or groups:

• Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year Ngā Pou Whirinaki o te Tau

nzawards.org.nz

@nzeroftheyear