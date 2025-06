Source: New Zealand Police

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes due to a bloackage on State Highway 1, between Tokoroa and Putāruru, following a crash this afternoon.

Police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash between Taupo Street and Domain Road, at around 2:50pm.

Indications are people have received moderate to serious injuries.

