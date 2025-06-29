Fatal Crash, Takapau Road, Waipukurau

Source: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a serious crash early this morning in Waipukurau.

Police received a report of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Takapau Road and Racecourse Road at around 3.50am.

Sadly, despite best efforts of emergency services, the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination. The road is now clear.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

