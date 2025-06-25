Wildberries Expands Educational Platform for Marketplace Sellers

Source: Media Outreach

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 June 2025 – Wildberries, a leading e-commerce operator in Eurasia, is actively expanding its free educational platform that empowers small and medium businesses to launch and grow their sales on the company’s marketplace.

The PRO Wildberries (PRO WB) platform offers a variety of seminars, online courses and practical tools for achieving e-commerce success for both new and experienced entrepreneurs. Training topics range from creating product cards that are most appealing to buyers to choosing logistics solutions that best suit the seller’s needs.

The platform has proven effective, and Wildberries is now scaling it across Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia to increase the number of local sellers in these countries.

Since its launch in 2023, PRO WB has hosted more than 800 offline and online events for sellers. Over 100,000 sellers across seven countries have taken courses through the platform —around 10% of all merchants on Wildberries. The seminars and online courses are delivered by company experts, top-performing sellers, and invited professionals.

Wildberries sees its mission as offering customers a wide range of products while supporting small businesses, including female entrepreneurship, in its key markets. The marketplace creates new opportunities for local sellers by enabling them to expand their customer base to neighbouring countries using Wildberries’ extensive infrastructure network.

In addition to smooth onboarding and comprehensive training on how to sell on the platform, PRO WB also educates sellers about commercial tools to boost sales. Once sellers understand how the platform works, and achieve initial success, sellers can take advantage of paid features offered by Wildberries—such as search query analytics, AI tools for product listing design, and in-platform advertising.

Hashtag: #Wildberries

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.