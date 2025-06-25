Backing bold science with Endeavour funding

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government has reinforced its commitment to science-led economic growth by funding 46 high-potential research projects, says Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr Shane Reti.

The projects will be funded by the contestable Endeavour Fund, which invests in research that unlocks new knowledge, technologies, and capabilities. The Smart Ideas stream of the fund targets bold, high-risk projects by catalysing and rapidly testing promising, innovative research.

“Our research institutions and firms deepen our talent pipeline and grow the value of our technology exports. Supporting early-stage, high-impact research is part of our plan to foster innovation and drive growth,” Dr Reti says.

“The selected projects span a wide range of sectors, from MedTech and quantum computing to climate resilience and sustainable agriculture.

“This year’s recipients include innovations in cardiac diagnostics, climate forecasting and AI-powered pest control.

“These projects will deliver real-world impact. Each initiative is designed to tackle national challenges while unlocking new economic opportunities for New Zealand, building the foundations for a stronger, more resilient economy.

“These investments are about more than just research. They grow capability, attract global partnerships, and create industries of the future,” Dr Reti says.

Contracts typically last two to three years and the total value per contract is in the range of $400,000 to $1 million. The Endeavour Fund is managed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and is New Zealand’s largest contestable fund.

Further information about the projects can be found on the MBIE website: https://www.mbie.govt.nz/currently-funded-smart-ideas

