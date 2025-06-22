Te Kuaka Condemns Illegal US Strike on Iran and calls on NZ to pledge non-participation in a US-led war on Iran

Source: Te Kuaka Spokesperson, Dr Arama Rata

Te Kuaka, an independent organisation advocating for a progressive and principled New Zealand foreign policy, expresses grave concern over the United States’ unprovoked bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities. This attack constitutes a clear violation of international law and the sovereignty of states.

This act of aggression was conducted without United Nations authorisation or credible justification under international law and risks catastrophic regional escalation. Furthermore, the US Constitution reserves war powers to Congress, making this attack an alarming breach of US democratic process.

New Zealand can play a role in the world by upholding peace, multilateralism, and international law. We call on the New Zealand government to take the following actions:

Publicly condemn this unlawful military strike and demand an immediate de-escalation. Commit to no involvement, whether direct or indirect, in US military action against Iran. Immediately withdraw NZDF personnel from the US-led Red Sea operation. Pursue diplomatic solutions through the UN rather than unilateral aggression. Call for other states to denounce these acts as a violation of international law and a challenge to fundamental principles of state conduct within the UN system.

New Zealand demonstrated moral leadership when it refused to join the illegal 2003 invasion of Iraq. This principled stand upheld our nation’s commitment to international law and independent foreign policy. Today, we face a similar test of our values. Just as we rejected participation in that disastrous war, New Zealand must again resist pressure to support unlawful US military action.

Te Kuaka urges the government to uphold an independent foreign policy that prioritises peace, human rights, and international law over militarism and aggression.