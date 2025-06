Source: New Zealand Police

A man is expected in Manukau District Court tomorrow [Monday] in relation to the stabbing at the Pakuranga Night Markets yesterday.

Following enquiries by staff, the 23-year-old handed himself in to Police at the Manukau Police Station this evening.

He faces two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

