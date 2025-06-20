The Economics and Management School of Wuhan University has been Re-accredited by EQUIS for the Highest Five-year Period

Source: Media Outreach

WUHAN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 June 2025 – Recently, the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) released a formal letter informing that the Economics and Management School (EMS) of Wuhan University (WHU) has successfully gained the five-year re-accreditation of EQUIS (EFMD Quality Improvement System). This is the first time that the EMS has been accredited by EQUIS’ highest honor, a five-year period, following its first accreditation in 2016.

Caption: This figure displays the EQUIS Five-Year Accreditation Certificate first awarded to the School of Economics and Management, Wuhan University.

In March this year, an EQUIS peer review team, led by Professor Peter Møllgaard (President, Copenhagen Business School, Denmark), conducted a three-day comprehensive on-site evaluation at WHU. The panel included Professor Caitlin Byrne (Pro Vice Chancellor, Griffith University, Australia), Professor Wei Gu (Dean, School of Economics and Management, University of Science and Technology Beijing), and Mr. Jacques Delplancq (Former Deputy General Manager, IBM France). The practice of EMS was thoroughly inspected through in-depth exchanges with Huang Taiyan (Secretary, Party Committee, WHU), Zhu Deyou (Vice President, WHU), Yuan Yufeng (Vice President, WHU), heads of relevant departments, and representatives of faculty members, students, alumni, corporate partners, etc.

EQUIS accreditation is known for its rigorous evaluation process and excellent quality requirements. Since initiating its international accreditation journey in 2010, EMS has successively earned three top-notch accreditations: AMBA, EQUIS, and AACSB.

Hashtag: #TheEconomicsandManagementSchoolofWuhanUniversity

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.