Hong Kong Baptist University Showcases World-Leading Research in Digital Health & Systems Medicine at THE Global Sustainable Development Congress 2025

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 June 2025 – Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) illuminated the path to global well-being as the Global Health Innovation Partner and sponsor of the Health and Wellbeing Track at the Times Higher Education (THE) Global Sustainable Development Congress (GSDC) 2025, from June 16-19, 2025. At this gathering of over 5,000 global thought leaders, HKBU presented its comprehensive, interdisciplinary strategy for health and well-being, spearheaded by its Health & Drug Discovery research cluster.

HKBU’s “Well-being Zone” showcases interdisciplinary global health, with sessions like Tai Chi, Baduanjin, and Mindfulness Karate reflecting its “exercise is medicine” approach to holistic well-being.

Firmly aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, HKBU’s vision for health transformation drives from data to actionable insight. It comprehensively integrates mental and digital well-being, real-time analytics, and innovative interdisciplinary approaches. This includes blending traditional Chinese Medicine with cutting-edge sciences like chemical biology and data analytics, complemented by advancements in environmental, physical, and social sciences.

A Hub for Holistic Health

A highlight of HKBU’s presence was the 6,000-square-foot “Well-being Zone”, thoughtfully designed to embody the principle that health is holistic and interconnected. This innovative Zone brought the concept of interdisciplinarity to a global audience by seamlessly integrating diverse fields, from martial arts and mindfulness to cutting-edge digital health monitoring:

Interdisciplinary Movement & Mindfulness: Tai Chi, Baduanjin and Mindfulness Karate sessions demonstrated HKBU’s “exercise is medicine” philosophy.

Tai Chi, Baduanjin and Mindfulness Karate sessions demonstrated HKBU’s “exercise is medicine” philosophy. Real-Time Digital Well-being Research: Participants had the unique opportunity to contribute live data for Professor Christy Cheung’s pioneering studies, which explore how digital tools can effectively measure mindfulness and enhance overall well-being.

Participants had the unique opportunity to contribute live data for Professor Christy Cheung’s pioneering studies, which explore how digital tools can effectively measure mindfulness and enhance overall well-being. Expert-Led Talks: Distinguished HKBU academics presented cutting-edge interdisciplinary research. Topics included critical global health trends, advancements in mental well-being, and innovative applications of Chinese Medicine and AI in modern healthcare.

Distinguished HKBU academics presented cutting-edge interdisciplinary research. Topics included critical global health trends, advancements in mental well-being, and innovative applications of Chinese Medicine and AI in modern healthcare. Reflection & Rejuvenation Spaces: Thoughtfully curated “chill-out” relaxation areas, massage corners and a juice bar provided spaces for participants to experience a reboot of the body and the mind.

HKBU scholars presented cutting-edge research on global health and Chinese Medicine at GSDC 2025.

Highlighting HKBU’s research strength in the transformative power of technology for global health, Professor Martin Wong, Provost & Chair Professor of Computer Science, emphasised, “HKBU’s recent top-50 global ranking in databases, design automation, and artificial intelligence underscores our collaborative ethos. By integrating advanced AI methodologies with clinical, pharmaceutical and social-science expertise, we are optimising diagnostics, accelerating drug discovery and enhancing surgical assistance. This interdisciplinary approach reinforces Hong Kong’s reputation as a global hub for cutting-edge research and higher education.”

Professor Lyu Aiping, Vice-President (Research & Development), highlighted HKBU’s strategic edge, “Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to lead East–West integration in digital health and systems medicine. HKBU combines the rigour of life sciences with robust Chinese Medicine research, underpinned by advanced data analytics. This powerful synergy enables us to tackle complex health disparities at biological, social, and environmental levels, and build resilient, equitable health systems to meet future global challenges.”

In addition to numerous insightful presentations and the interactive experiences, HKBU Provost Professor Martin Wong gave a keynote at the session entitled “Reframing Sustainability through the Lens of Chinese Heritage and Innovation” convened by the China Education Association for International Exchange.

HKBU also released the ‘Evolving Legacy: Decoding the Scientific Trajectory of Chinese Medicine’ Report (https://cm-evaluation.scm.hkbu.edu.hk/) in collaboration with Elsevier. This report examines the development and evolving research landscape of Chinese Medicine and its growing influence on modern healthcare.

